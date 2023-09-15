World / Asia

China steps up measures to manage monkeypox

National Health Commission says 20 provinces have reported cases since the beginning of locally transmitted cases in June

15 September 2023 - 10:57
by Reuters
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Beijing — China plans to manage monkeypox in the same way it handles infectious diseases such as Covid-19 starting from September 20, health authorities said on Friday, after detecting about 500 cases of the viral infection last month.

Monkeypox will be managed under Category B protocols, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

Under this category, China could take emergency measures such as restricting gatherings, suspending work and school or sealing off areas when there is an outbreak of a disease.

Category B infectious diseases include Covid-19, Aids and SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome).

“Over 20 provinces have reported monkeypox cases in China since the first imported case in September 2022 and the beginning of locally transmitted cases in June 2023, triggering continued outbreaks and ‘hidden’ transmissions,” the NHC said.

China puts infectious diseases into three classes, with the top level Category A giving authorities the power to quarantine patients and their close contacts.

China downgraded the management of Covid-19 to Category B from Category A at the end of 2022 after almost three years of strict restrictions that included locking down entire cities.

In August, China reported 501 new monkeypox infections, with no severe cases or deaths, the Chinese Center For Disease Control and Prevention said on September 8.

First identified in monkeys, the virus is transmitted chiefly through close contact with an infected person.

In May, the World Health Organisation declared that monkeypox was no longer a global public health emergency.

Reuters

Aspen says it has capacity to help make monkeypox vaccine

The global pharmaceutical company revealed that it has the capacity to bottle monkeypox vaccines at its Gqeberha plant
Companies
1 year ago

EU to bolster response to monkeypox

Regulator acts after WHO's emergency declaration
World
1 year ago

R14,000 for a packet of pills to thwart long Covid. Is it worth it?

Up to one in five people can get long Covid. A drug called Paxlovid can lower the chance of developing the condition. But at what cost?
News & Fox
4 hours ago
