Life Healthcare has posted a nearly 13% rise in interim revenue, but this did not filter through to its bottom line, as net profit slipped 8.2%. During its reporting period, the private hospital operator had to contend with an impairment to goodwill within the UK-based Alliance Medical Group, an interest charge after settling a tax dispute with Sars and an IT hardware failure. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Life Healthcare, Peter Wharton-Hood, for more insight.
WATCH: Behind Life Healthcare’s profit drop
Business Day TV talks to the CEO of Life Healthcare, Peter Wharton-Hood
