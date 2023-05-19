Life Healthcare to acquire 51 dialysis clinics

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Facts speak for themselves in former Eskom CEO’s book
Operating licence for the nuclear power station will expire on July 24 2024
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Development unit of embattled sugar company is first to publish its business rescue plan
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Summit in Hiroshima warns Moscow it has Kyiv’s back
In 27 years in PSL, Chiefs did not lose more than 10 league matches in a season, but they have now
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Life Healthcare is set to acquire the operations of German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care’s renal dialysis clinics in Southern Africa as the private hospital operator seeks to complement its existing acute and chronic services.
The company said in a statement on Friday that it would take over 51 clinics in SA, Namibia and Eswatini over a one-year period to ensure a smooth transition as it integrated employees and nephrologists (doctors specialised in treating kidney disease)...
