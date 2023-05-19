Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare to acquire 51 dialysis clinics

19 May 2023 - 13:13 Nico Gous

Life Healthcare is set to acquire the operations of German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care’s renal dialysis clinics in Southern Africa as the private hospital operator seeks to complement its existing acute and chronic services.

The company said in a statement on Friday that it would take over 51 clinics in SA, Namibia and Eswatini over a one-year period to ensure a smooth transition as it integrated employees and nephrologists (doctors specialised in treating kidney disease)...

