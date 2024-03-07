Outsurance flags earnings growth
07 March 2024 - 18:45
Insurer Outsurance will report growth in interim earnings, driven by the sale of some assets.
The company said on Thursday it expected to report headline earnings per share of 86.8c-96c for the six months to December, compared with a restated 92.3c in the previous comparative period. ..
