African Bank prepares to enter home loan market
The lender has already launched a pilot project for its staff as it builds its presence in secured lending
21 November 2023 - 12:42
UPDATED 21 November 2023 - 17:14
African Bank has set its sights on the lucrative home loans market with a pilot mortgage lending project for its staff already launched, CFO Anbann Chetti said.
Chetti told Business Day on Tuesday that the bank is fine-tuning its home loan proposition before taking it to market, without giving definite timelines...
