World Bank sees $12bn of support for Kenya in next three years

Kenya’s public finances have been pressured by the legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic and frequent climate change-induced droughts

20 November 2023 - 17:55
by George Obulutsa and Elias Biryabarema
Last week the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Kenya, unlocking immediate access to another $682m tranche of funding Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi - The World Bank said on Monday that it foresaw $12bn of support to Kenya over the next three years, potentially a major boost to the East African country’s strained finances.

The bank said in a statement that the total amount was subject to the approval of its executive directors and other factors that could influence its lending capacity.

Kenya’s public finances have been pressured by the legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic and frequent climate change-induced droughts.

"The World Bank is fully committed to support Kenya in its journey to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030," the statement said.

"Subject to the World Bank executivedirectors approval of new operations, and to factors which may affect the bank’s lending capacity, this implies a total financial package of $12bn over the three years."

World Bank country director Keith Hansen said the $12bn comprised money Kenya currently had available from the International Development Association, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, "plus what we expect to provide in the coming three years".

"This will likely include Development Policy Operations as well as new investments in a wide range of sectors such as energy, health, transport and water," Hansen said.

Kenya has faced acute liquidity challenges caused by uncertainty over its ability to access funding from financial markets before a $2bn Eurobond matures next June.

Last week the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Kenya, unlocking immediate access to another $682m tranche of funding and boosting its current lending programme by $938m.

Hansen said in light of recent government announcements and the IMF staff agreement, the World Bank wanted to "make clear the likely magnitude of resources Kenya can count on".

Reuters

East Africa offers pointers to SA on infrastructure

East Africa offers pointers to SA on infrastructure, as seen in it being Africa's fastest-growing region over the decade to 2022.
National
1 week ago

Clouds are gathering, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Commenting on the sharp rise in interest rates, Georgieva said the world had been living in the ‘fantasy lane’ for nearly 20 years
World
3 weeks ago

Argentina investors mull challenges of dollarisation, devaluation and debt

Regardless of who wins the election, investors are looking at an economy in recession
World
1 month ago

Is another global debt crisis brewing?

A surge in government borrowing costs has put high debt in the spotlight
World
1 month ago

Kenya aims for $2bn bond buyback

Amid rising debt concerns, the East African nation strategises with international loans to ensure Eurobond repayment
World
1 month ago
