JSE debuts its carbon trading market
Establishing markets in SA will be essential in achieving its emissions reduction commitments
10 November 2023 - 05:00
Carbon credit trading in SA took another step forward on Thursday when the JSE opened trading on its new voluntary carbon market.
The initiative, run by JSE Ventures (a separate legal entity of the JSE) together with US-based Xpansiv, which runs one of the largest spot exchanges for environmental commodities globally, will allow local participants to buy or sell carbon credits and renewable energy certificates that are held in either local or global registries...
