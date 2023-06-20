How have changes to regulation 28 affected SA's investment market?

The recent SA Reserve Bank amendment to regulation 28’s foreign investment limits, which now permits retirement funds to invest 45% of their assets overseas, has introduced an expanded realm of opportunities and a heightened level of risk.

Over the past year, the change has shifted the focus of SA asset managers from a saturated domestic market to the expansive global one.

The global equity market is vast, featuring about 58,200 listed equity instruments in worldwide public markets alone.

The standard barometer for global equity performance, the MSCI all country index (ACWI), comprises about 3,000 constituents across 23 developed and 24 emerging markets, with SA classified as an emerging market.