Why volumes on the JSE are vanishing
The local stock exchange feels more like a morgue than a marketplace these days, and traders don’t expect an improvement in mojo until we shake loose our economic blues
20 July 2023 - 05:00
An unsettling new phase has begun for JSE traders: not only are listings disappearing, the volume of shares being traded is diminishing too.
In fact, the JSE is in the grip of a perfect storm: low consumer confidence, the shipping of capital by pension funds and unit trusts to foreign shores and a global reluctance to invest in emerging markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now