Investec ups stake in Capitalmind to expand Europe M&A practice

The deal will lead to a complete merger of Investec and Capitalmind’s corporate finance groups

07 June 2023 - 09:22 Garth Theunissen

Investec Bank Plc, the UK division of SA’s niche private lender and wealth manager, has acquired a majority stake in Capitalmind, one of continental Europe’s leading M&A and corporate finance advisories. 

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two firms announced they had entered into a deal that will see Investec’s stake in the business increase to about 60%, with Capitalmind’s partners retaining the remaining 40%. Upon completion of the transaction, Capitalmind will trade as Capitalmind Investec. ..

