Standard Bank is looking to shore up its business offering for small businesses as it faces an onslaught of new banking competitors that are targeting small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a key growth area.
Capitec, African Bank and TymeBank have all made acquisitions in recent years to develop their own SME-focused business banking units while Bank Zero is building its offering from the ground up by leveraging the decades of experience of co-founder Michael Jordaan, FNB’s former CEO...
Standard Bank looks to fend off small business banking competitors
CEO of business and commercial banking targets the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur and commercial clients
