Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank looks to fend off small business banking competitors

CEO of business and commercial banking targets the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur and commercial clients

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank is looking to shore up its business offering for small businesses as it faces an onslaught of new banking competitors that are targeting small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a key growth area.

Capitec, African Bank and TymeBank have all made acquisitions in recent years to develop their own SME-focused business banking units while Bank Zero is building its offering from the ground up by leveraging the decades of experience of co-founder Michael Jordaan, FNB’s former CEO...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.