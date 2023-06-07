Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Business Day TV speaks to 10X Investments chief investment officer Anton Eser
The ETF market has cheered new JSE regulations, which allow any strategy that can qualify as a unit trust to be able to list on the exchange. 10X Investments has launched and listed its first actively managed ETF. Business Day TV discussed the merits of this move with 10X Investments chief investment officer Anton Eser.
WATCH: 10X lists first actively managed ETF on the JSE
