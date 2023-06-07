Companies / Property

WATCH: Emira’s diversification strategy pays off

Business Day TV speaks to Emira CEO Geoff Jennett

07 June 2023 - 21:23
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

Emira’s diversification strategy is working in its favour. The landlord has kept vacancies low at 4.7% and has posted growth in net asset value of just over 4%. The firm says its SA and US portfolios delivered pleasing performances, despite local and global challenges. Business Day TV unpacked the results with the company’s CEO, Geoff Jennett.

