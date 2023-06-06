Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Capprec lifts dividend despite lower profit

Business Day TV speaks to Capprec joint-CEO Brad Sacks

06 June 2023 - 21:49
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

Capital Appreciation has hiked its dividend despite a drop in annual profit. The fintech firm posted a 44.5% plunge in headline earnings per share, largely due to a rise in operating expenses. Business Day TV spoke to Capprec joint-CEO Brad Sacks for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Capprec bullish about international prospects

Fintech group looks to expand as foreign revenue more than doubles in financial year
Companies
16 hours ago

WATCH: SA avoids technical recession

Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings
National
10 hours ago

WATCH: Oceana lifts dividend as Lucky Star shines

Business Day TV speaks Oceana CEO Neville Brink
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay calls off purchase of new Gauteng ...
Companies / Property
2.
Richemont’s Rupert rewards top brass after record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sanlam report shows most South Africans will ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa shareholders approve group’s B-BBEE deal
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ivan Saltzman: My career highlight was taking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.