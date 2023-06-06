Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Premier FMCG delivers double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV spoke to Premier FMCG CEO, Kobus Gertenbach

06 June 2023 - 21:52
The Outlier has found that a trolley full of basic products cost less in September than it did in October, thanks to a dip in the price of sunflower oil. Picture: 123RF/FLOWERTIARE

Premier FMCG has shrugged off tough trading conditions. The food producer has delivered a near 40% rise in headline earnings per share. That rise was supported by a 23% increase in revenue, which was boosted by its Millbake, Groceries and International divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s maiden results with CEO Kobus Gertenbach.

