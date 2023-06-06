Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Naledi Pandor and officials risk being charged as accessories in war crimes and could be sued for reparations
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Food producer aims to deliver affordable prices to consumers by improving efficiency and capacity
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Premier FMCG has shrugged off tough trading conditions. The food producer has delivered a near 40% rise in headline earnings per share. That rise was supported by a 23% increase in revenue, which was boosted by its Millbake, Groceries and International divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s maiden results with CEO Kobus Gertenbach.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Premier FMCG delivers double-digit profit growth
Business Day TV spoke to Premier FMCG CEO, Kobus Gertenbach
Premier FMCG has shrugged off tough trading conditions. The food producer has delivered a near 40% rise in headline earnings per share. That rise was supported by a 23% increase in revenue, which was boosted by its Millbake, Groceries and International divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s maiden results with CEO Kobus Gertenbach.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.