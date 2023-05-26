Companies / Financial Services

Jeanette Marais to be Momentum’s first female CEO

Marais takes helm in August, with Hillie Meyer retiring on September 30

26 May 2023 - 07:36 Garth Theunissen and Nico Gous
UPDATED 28 May 2023 - 22:40

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has appointed Jeanette Marais as group CEO, making her SA’s first female leader of a large, listed life insurance and asset management group.

Marais will take over on August 1 from Hilgard “Hillie” Meyer who retires on September 30 after being in the role since February 2018. The move means Momentum will now have to find replacements for Marais in her roles. She served as deputy group CEO and CEO of Momentum Investments and also had executive oversight over Momentum Distribution Services, Consult by Momentum, and Momentum Money...

