Q&A: Lyle Eckstein, co-founder of Ozow, chats about digital payments

The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA

26 May 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Ozow, an instant payment gateway previously known as i-Pay, was co-founded by Thomas Pays, Mitchan Adams and Lyle Eckstein.

The platform, which specialises in electronic funds transfers, has been backed by a range of investors including Kalon Venture Partners and Tencent, which in November 2021 ploughed $48m into the fintech, though is still firmly at the start-up stage...

