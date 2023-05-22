Companies / Healthcare

Netcare reports strong results, but warns of nurses shortage

The private hospital operator is a ‘critical imperative’

22 May 2023 - 09:55 Nico Gous

Despite declaring a higher interim dividend following greater profit, private hospital operator Netcare has warned about the impact of nurse shortages in SA.

“The national shortage of nurses remains a significant health sector risk and attracting and retaining these scarce skills is a critical imperative for the business,” the company, valued at R21.6bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-March...

