Despite declaring a higher interim dividend following greater profit, private hospital operator Netcare has warned about the impact of nurse shortages in SA.
“The national shortage of nurses remains a significant health sector risk and attracting and retaining these scarce skills is a critical imperative for the business,” the company, valued at R21.6bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-March...
Netcare reports strong results, but warns of nurses shortage
The private hospital operator is a ‘critical imperative’
