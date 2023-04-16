Companies / Financial Services

Bidvest Life plans new insurance offering

The product, which provides life, disability, critical illness and income protection cover, will not require full medical underwriting

16 April 2023 - 17:47 Garth Theunissen

Bidvest Life plans to launch a new version of its insurance product, which provides life, disability, critical illness and income protection cover.

Unlike the existing product, which requires policyholders to go through a full medical underwriting process involving everything from a doctor’s visit to blood tests, the new insurance offering will allow clients to sign up via a questionnaire-based process...

