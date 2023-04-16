Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Bidvest Life plans to launch a new version of its insurance product, which provides life, disability, critical illness and income protection cover.
Unlike the existing product, which requires policyholders to go through a full medical underwriting process involving everything from a doctor’s visit to blood tests, the new insurance offering will allow clients to sign up via a questionnaire-based process...
Bidvest Life plans new insurance offering
The product, which provides life, disability, critical illness and income protection cover, will not require full medical underwriting
