RMB Private Bank wins big at Euromoney Awards

RMB Private Bank was named the Best Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals and ESG Investing at the 2023 Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards.

The accolades demonstrate the bank's excellent leadership and commitment to delivering value to clients through a range of market-leading value propositions.

“We are proud to be recognised by an international awards programme such as Euromoney for our private banking and investment offering. These awards recognise the bank's efforts to offer the best solutions, underpinned by our advice-led approach. We create tailored financial solutions that help clients manage, protect and grow their wealth. Over the years we have modernised our offering to deliver a service that is accessible through convenient digital channels and private advisers,” says Pravesh Sunker, CEO of RMB Private Bank.

“With an in-depth look at global private banking trends and listening to clients, we have built a model that aligns with international best practice and assists clients navigate the evolving global markets. RMB Private Bank's modernised relationship model, consisting of private advisers who are supported by experts to offer personalised financial planning and wealth management, ensures clients receive consistent service, advice and innovative solutions,” says Sunker.

“Our accomplishments are also due to our ability to leverage big data, modern technologies and advisory skills to deliver contextual solutions and our commitment to assisting clients with their wealth management needs.”

For 20 years, Euromoney has recognised the best in private banking and wealth management across the globe through the Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey.

The awards recognise the achievements of the world's top private banking and wealth management institutions in client service, product innovation and commitment to the industry.

This year, Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks in their regional awards programme (comprising 50 awards) and country awards programme (comprising 100 awards).

Country winners are determined by their in-house research and editorial teams. Regional and global winners were first judged by an external panel before being confirmed by their editorial team.

This article was sponsored by RMB Private Bank.