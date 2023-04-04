WATCH: Why more companies are listing on A2X

Companies / Financial Services

Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady

04 April 2023 - 20:45
Picture: 123RF/chormail
Picture: 123RF/chormail

Local companies continue to find value in the secondary listing market as more firms list on the A2X exchange. The latest company to join in on the action is Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with A2X CEO Kevin Brady.

