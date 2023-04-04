Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Local companies continue to find value in the secondary listing market as more firms list on the A2X exchange. The latest company to join in on the action is Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with A2X CEO Kevin Brady.
WATCH: Why more companies are listing on A2X
Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady
