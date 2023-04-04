Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Debt repayment date shifts from March to September as it prepares to meet shareholders on rights issue
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
