Eskom has been exempted from having to disclose ‘irregular and fruitless’ expenditure in its annual financial statements until 2025. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA.
Lobby groups are urging for a review on the exemption, arguing that transparency at Eskom is critical. Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day, joined Business Day TV to discuss the details of the story.
WATCH: Lobby groups urge review special exemption for Eskom
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day
