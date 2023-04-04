National

WATCH: Lobby groups urge review special exemption for Eskom

Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day

Tuesday, April 4 2023
Tuesday, April 4 2023

Eskom has been exempted from having to disclose ‘irregular and fruitless’ expenditure in its annual financial statements until 2025. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA.

Lobby groups are urging for a review on the exemption, arguing that transparency at Eskom is critical. Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day, joined Business Day TV to discuss the details of the story.

