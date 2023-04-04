National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: More than 2,000 reports of corruption in 2022

04 April 2023 - 15:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

In 2022, Corruption Watch received more than 2,000 reports of corruption. The watchdog’s annual corruption report notes that  maladministration relating to funding remained the most common among corrupt acts.

Business Day TV discussed the findings of the report with Kavisha Pillay, head of stakeholder relations and campaigns at Corruption Watch.

