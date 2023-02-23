Yes, it may entail some difficult changes, but the financial advantages of a one-car family can be profound
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
More and more listed companies are banning shareholders from speaking at their AGMs, insisting instead on text-based communication. It’s a slap in the face for engagement and corporate accountability
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
It was no small coup for Nedbank when it announced the appointment of Daniel Mminele as board chair from April 1.
Mminele — a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and CEO of Absa who was most recently head of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s climate finance task team — is a “highly regarded” banker, according to one fund manager who asked not to be named...
Mminele’s priority: a new Nedbank CEO?
While there’s no indication that CEO Mike Brown is set to leave, the question of his successor may be uppermost for Nedbank’s new chair
