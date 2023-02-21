January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
Standard Bank has dismissed 82 employees, more than half of whom are from the Western Cape, for their role in the illegitimate activation of digital bank accounts held in the name of clients without their consent.
A further eight Standard Bank employees are awaiting the conclusion of disciplinary processes after a more than year-long investigation into the scandal, which first came to the bank’s attention in the final quarter of 2021 after a staff member blew the whistle on the issue. That means the total number of dismissed employees implicated in the scandal could swell to 90 once the disciplinary process is complete...
Standard Bank fires 82 staff involved in MyMo accounts debacle
The bank investigated more than 200 employees for illegitimately activating digital bank accounts in the names of clients without their consent
