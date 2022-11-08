Murray & Roberts bucks the trend, soaring more than 17% after announcing the sale of its Australian subsidiary
Discovery says it provided R11.4bn in value to clients in financial 2022 by encouraging better customer behaviour related to health and financial wellbeing through its Vitality incentive scheme.
The medical aid administrator and insurer said the figure comprises R5.2bn in money returned to customers through savings on insurance products; R4.7bn in redeemed Vitality rewards; and R1.5bn in Discovery Health Medical Scheme dividends provided to clients in the year to end-June. Discovery also recorded 470-million healthy activities in financial 2022, and is targeting 1-billion healthy activities a year by 2030...
Discovery provides R11.4bn in value to clients in 2022
Group says figure consists of R5.2bn in shared value, R4.7bn in rewards and R1.5bn in medical scheme dividends
