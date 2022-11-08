×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Discovery provides R11.4bn in value to clients in 2022

Group says figure consists of R5.2bn in shared value, R4.7bn in rewards and R1.5bn in medical scheme dividends

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 19:54 Garth Theunissen

Discovery says it provided R11.4bn in value to clients in financial 2022 by encouraging better customer behaviour related to health and financial wellbeing through its Vitality incentive scheme.

The medical aid administrator and insurer said the figure comprises R5.2bn in money returned to customers through savings on insurance products; R4.7bn in redeemed Vitality rewards; and R1.5bn in Discovery Health Medical Scheme dividends provided to clients in the year to end-June. Discovery also recorded 470-million healthy activities in financial 2022, and is targeting 1-billion healthy activities a year by 2030...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.