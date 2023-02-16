Medical schemes regulator moves to place Medipos under provisional curatorship

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office's repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
SA’s medical schemes industry regulator has obtained a high court order placing Medipos under provisional curatorship, arguing the scheme is financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s (Sapo’s) repeated failures to pay contributions for its employees.
Medipos was established in 1995 as a closed scheme, with membership restricted to Sapo employees and their families. It has 11,000 principal members and just more than 21,300 beneficiaries, and a solvency level of 36%...
