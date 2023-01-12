Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says Eskom should consider an international candidate to lead the state-owned power utility in the wake of former chief André de Ruyter’s shock exit and allegations of an attempted assassination.
“SA should have the confidence in its national competitive advantage to say we’re going to find the best person wherever they’re from to run the power utility,” Tshabalala told Business Day in an interview. “If that person is international, I humbly submit that if they’ve got a mindset that is consistent with SA’s national goals — why not?”..
Sim Tshabalala urges SA to be bold in search for new Eskom boss
SA should have the confidence to say it is going to find best person, says Standard Bank CEO
