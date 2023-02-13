US fintech FIS to spin off Worldpay business

Outlook for inflation and interest rates worsens as currency dips
This is a no-brainer - gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy, are backing move to take French bank private
Absa economist expects the effects of power cuts on the economy to weigh on tax collections
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Moscow plans to sabotage the government and install a puppet regime, say President Maia Sandu
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Payments and banking conglomerate FIS forecast 2023 profit below market estimates on Monday and announced plans to spin off its merchant payments business following shareholder pushback against the company’s structure.
Much of the unit consists of Worldpay, a corporate payments processor that Jacksonville, Florida-based FIS bought in a $43bn deal four years ago. Since then, the company’s shares have lost more than half their value as investors became frustrated with how its three main businesses were linked.
FIS shares slipped nearly 14% to $64.95 in early morning trading on Monday as it forecast 2023 profit between $5.70 and $6 per share, much below analysts’ expectations of $6.57 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
“The EPS (earnings per share) outlook for FY23 underscores continued softness in the core businesses,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.
The spin-off, resulting from a strategic review undertaken in December at shareholder D.E. Shaw Group’s behest, is expected to be tax-free and close in the next 12 months.
“Separation from FIS will allow Worldpay to pursue a more growth-orientated strategy. Central to the growth strategy is a return to more consistent M&A,” FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris said.
The payments market needs “a lot more M&A” than the banking and capital markets that FIS will cater to after the spin off, Ferris said.
Activist investor Jana Partners had also pushed FIS for a strategic review, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in December.
“We welcome the decisive actions taken by the company and believe separating the merchant business with Charles Drucker as CEO, increasing savings targets, and aligning compensation with performance are the right steps to unlock shareholder value,” said Scott Ostfeld, managing partner at JANA Partners.
Charles Drucker, the former CEO of Worldpay, will lead the merchants business after it is spun out, FIS said.
Reuters reported on the expected spin-off on Friday.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US fintech FIS to spin off Worldpay business
The plans to spin off its merchant payments business follows shareholder pushback against the company’s structure.
Payments and banking conglomerate FIS forecast 2023 profit below market estimates on Monday and announced plans to spin off its merchant payments business following shareholder pushback against the company’s structure.
Much of the unit consists of Worldpay, a corporate payments processor that Jacksonville, Florida-based FIS bought in a $43bn deal four years ago. Since then, the company’s shares have lost more than half their value as investors became frustrated with how its three main businesses were linked.
FIS shares slipped nearly 14% to $64.95 in early morning trading on Monday as it forecast 2023 profit between $5.70 and $6 per share, much below analysts’ expectations of $6.57 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
“The EPS (earnings per share) outlook for FY23 underscores continued softness in the core businesses,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.
The spin-off, resulting from a strategic review undertaken in December at shareholder D.E. Shaw Group’s behest, is expected to be tax-free and close in the next 12 months.
“Separation from FIS will allow Worldpay to pursue a more growth-orientated strategy. Central to the growth strategy is a return to more consistent M&A,” FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris said.
The payments market needs “a lot more M&A” than the banking and capital markets that FIS will cater to after the spin off, Ferris said.
Activist investor Jana Partners had also pushed FIS for a strategic review, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in December.
“We welcome the decisive actions taken by the company and believe separating the merchant business with Charles Drucker as CEO, increasing savings targets, and aligning compensation with performance are the right steps to unlock shareholder value,” said Scott Ostfeld, managing partner at JANA Partners.
Charles Drucker, the former CEO of Worldpay, will lead the merchants business after it is spun out, FIS said.
Reuters reported on the expected spin-off on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Africa-focused fintech Flutterwave partners with WorldPay
Amazon and Visa bury the hatchet over credit cards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.