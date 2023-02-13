Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
The plan by the cash-strapped SA Post Office (Sapo) to downsize its workforce by slashing 6,000 jobs will not affect the Postbank, which is eager for a full banking licence, paving the way for it to become the state-owned bank.
Postbank, which has been operating under technically insolvent Sapo, is a separate company and is not involved in discussions between unions and the employer regarding looming retrenchments at the state-owned postal services, according to Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger. ..
Post Office layoffs will not hurt PostBank’s state bank bid
