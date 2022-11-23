Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Wealthy South Africans have become stingier in the wake of Covid-19 — and the stingiest people within this demographic cohort are overwhelmingly white.
That’s according to the findings of the fifth Nedbank Private Wealth Giving Report, a biannual survey that investigates the giving practices of SA’s population of approximately 147,800 high net worth individuals (HNWIs). The survey defines HNWIs as those earning at least R1.5m per annum or with investable assets of more than R5m, excluding their primary residence...
Covid-19 made SA’s rich stingier despite most as financially secure as before
Nedbank’s biannual Giving Report shows SA’s wealthy donated less cash, goods and time in 2021 due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19
