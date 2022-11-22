Extraordinary R2.7bn payment to be made to old African Bank’s senior creditors

Opec+ meet on December 4, a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
A banquet will be held later on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace in Ramaphosa’s honour
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
The positive momentum in activity suggests that quarter three GDP may grow by 0.4%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Typical rents are up 18% year on year in London, according to SpareRoom
Pressure will be on fancied Brazilians as they chase a sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players
Sales of the country’s wine bible have been dropping as consumers find alternative ratings resources
African Bank says senior creditors of Residual Debt Services (RDS) — the old African Bank that was placed under curatorship in 2014 — have received R4.6bn in payments to settle outstanding debt owed to them.
The bank also says a further R2.7bn will be made available to fully repay the senior unsecured debt holders of RDS and make a first part repayment to the subordinated debt holders, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane said the extraordinary payment meant senior debt holders of RDS would be “made whole”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Extraordinary R2.7bn payment to be made to old African Bank’s senior creditors
CEO Kennedy Bungane says the payment means that senior debt holders of the old African Bank will be ‘made whole’
African Bank says senior creditors of Residual Debt Services (RDS) — the old African Bank that was placed under curatorship in 2014 — have received R4.6bn in payments to settle outstanding debt owed to them.
The bank also says a further R2.7bn will be made available to fully repay the senior unsecured debt holders of RDS and make a first part repayment to the subordinated debt holders, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane said the extraordinary payment meant senior debt holders of RDS would be “made whole”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.