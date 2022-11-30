Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank’s David Munro resigns after 27 years with group

Long-serving executive to leave banking group after illustrious career

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 19:49 Andries Mahlangu

Standard Bank said on Wednesday that long-serving executive David Munro will leave the banking group in March.     

Munro’s career with Standard Bank spans 27 years during which  he held various senior roles, including CEO of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) division, as well as CEO of insurer Liberty Group...

