Chinese authorities have lifted some restrictions in two main cities, but analysts caution against unrealistic expectations
Policies reinforce the dominance of incumbents and raise prices
Rescission applications are not like appeals, which suspend the order being appealed
Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane refuse to stand down, citing official nominations to run
Of the 31,520 death claims received since the pandemic began only 4,706 were due to confirmed Covid-19 deaths
Good news for drivers of diesel cars as prices are expected to fall by more than R1.50 a litre
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Former president Armando Guebuza’s eldest son is among 19 facing charges for alleged roles in the disappearance of hundreds of millions of dollars in government-backed loans
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
This comes despite more manufacturers investing in self-driving protocols in vehicles
Standard Bank said on Wednesday that long-serving executive David Munro will leave the banking group in March.
Munro’s career with Standard Bank spans 27 years during which he held various senior roles, including CEO of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) division, as well as CEO of insurer Liberty Group...
Standard Bank’s David Munro resigns after 27 years with group
Long-serving executive to leave banking group after illustrious career
