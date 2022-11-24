Companies / Financial Services

SA unit trust assets back above R3-trillion

Asisa stats show the unit trust industry’s assets rose to R3.01-trillion as of end-September after dropping to R2.98-trillion in the second quarter

24 November 2022 - 15:20 Garth Theunissen

SA Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), or unit trusts, saw their assets under management (AUM) climb back above the R3-trillion mark in the third quarter despite ongoing volatility in financial markets worldwide during that period.

Statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) on Thursday show the CIS industry’s assets rose to R3.01-trillion as of end-September thanks to net inflows of R39bn in the third quarter. The local CIS industry first passed the R3-trillion milestone in the fourth quarter of 2021, when it finished the year with R3.14-trillion in AUM...

