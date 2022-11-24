China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Three plants forced to close down because of missile strikes
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
SA Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), or unit trusts, saw their assets under management (AUM) climb back above the R3-trillion mark in the third quarter despite ongoing volatility in financial markets worldwide during that period.
Statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) on Thursday show the CIS industry’s assets rose to R3.01-trillion as of end-September thanks to net inflows of R39bn in the third quarter. The local CIS industry first passed the R3-trillion milestone in the fourth quarter of 2021, when it finished the year with R3.14-trillion in AUM...
SA unit trust assets back above R3-trillion
Asisa stats show the unit trust industry’s assets rose to R3.01-trillion as of end-September after dropping to R2.98-trillion in the second quarter
