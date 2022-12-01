Money & Investing

Does SA really need another bank?

If you’re Old Mutual, the answer is yes, with a target launch date of 2024. But the sceptics will take some convincing that it is a good idea

01 December 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

What do you do when you have R3.5bn in capital lying around? In Old Mutual’s case, it seems that you decide to start a bank (again).

South Africa’s second-largest listed life insurer said last week it’s applied for a banking licence in a bid to bring its transactional services in-house. Old Mutual already provides unsecured lending to customers and, says CEO Iain Williamson, the division “is a strong contributor to profitability”. ..

