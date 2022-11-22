Companies / Financial Services

Coronation hit by market turmoil

Fund manager declares final dividend of 172c a share though it is down sharply

22 November 2022 - 09:31 Garth Theunissen

Coronation Fund Managers has become the latest asset management firm to see its results hit by the turmoil in financial markets in 2022.

The Cape Town-headquartered firm said headline earnings per share (heps), a profit measure that excludes one-off items, fell 25% to 366.3c a share for the year to end-September, down from 487.9c in the previous corresponding period...

