Money & Investing

Why are life insurers so unloved? It’s complicated

At current share prices, South Africa’s life insurers might seem appealing — if investors could make sense of them

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

 South Africa’s life insurers are trading at deep discounts. It’s a situation that poses opportunities for investors — but investment professionals are decidedly split about the sector.

It all started with a devastating virus.  The pandemic saw life insurers cough up R1.13-trillion in claims and benefits during 2020 and 2021, according to the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa (Asisa). Despite the large payouts, the industry is still with us. And healthily capitalised at that...

