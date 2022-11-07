×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

JSE suspends Trustco after latest legal win

Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 12:22 Nico Gous

Trading in the shares of Trustco, the embattled Namibian investment company, has been suspended on the JSE after the latest twist in its legal battle with the local bourse.

This comes after Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.