Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco's review application with costs on Monday
Trading in the shares of Trustco, the embattled Namibian investment company, has been suspended on the JSE after the latest twist in its legal battle with the local bourse.
This comes after Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday...
JSE suspends Trustco after latest legal win
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
