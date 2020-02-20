Trustco: a small matter of trust
Trustco and Conduit Capital have managed to create a lot of value out of very little. The alarm bells are ringing
20 February 2020 - 05:00
The relationship between Trustco and Conduit Capital — two JSE-listed investment companies — is starting to look worryingly convenient.
Last week Trustco’s insurance subsidiary, Legal Shield Holdings (LSH), proposed selling Herboths Property Development Co to Conduit’s loss-making insurance arm, Constantia, for R1bn.
