Trustco’s dual IPO plan
Investment company goes in search of fresh capital to stabilise its cash flow amid outflow of almost R70m
09 January 2020 - 05:00
Namibian investment company Trustco — whose latest financial statements still show a worrying disparity between reported earnings and actual cash flows — will launch IPOs for its loss-making financial services division and fledgling diamond mining operations this year.
Deputy CEO Quinton van Rooyen confirmed at a recent virtual investor conference that both divisions could be listed in the early part of this year — with the diamond interests most likely set for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
