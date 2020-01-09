News & Fox Trustco’s dual IPO plan Investment company goes in search of fresh capital to stabilise its cash flow amid outflow of almost R70m BL PREMIUM

Namibian investment company Trustco — whose latest financial statements still show a worrying disparity between reported earnings and actual cash flows — will launch IPOs for its loss-making financial services division and fledgling diamond mining operations this year.

Deputy CEO Quinton van Rooyen confirmed at a recent virtual investor conference that both divisions could be listed in the early part of this year — with the diamond interests most likely set for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.