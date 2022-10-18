×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales

Connect unit made R90m in net operating income selling 59,000 devices, with the value of smartphones sold rocketing

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 19:49 Mudiwa Gavaza

FNB, like its counterparts in SA’s telecom sector, is staking a large part of its mobile and banking future on getting more smart devices into customers’ hands.

Over the years, FNB has gained a reputation for its digital banking push and not being afraid to try new things, with the introduction of eWallet a decade ago and a mobile banking app at the heart of its strategy for an all-in-one e-commerce platform or superapp. ..

