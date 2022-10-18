×

Standard Bank online banking working again after earlier failure

Africa’s biggest lender by assets said its internet and business online platforms were ‘interrupted’, but declined to say what had caused the problem

18 October 2022 - 12:29 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 18 October 2022 - 14:16

Standard Bank said its online banking platforms are working again after failures earlier on Tuesday morning, which it declined to explain.

The lender’s internet banking and business online platforms were “interrupted” this morning, Africa’s biggest lender by assets said in an emailed response to questions from Business Day. However, it didn’t respond to questions about the cause of the system failures and instead advised customers to use ATMs, its mobile app and cellphone banking options. ..

