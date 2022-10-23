Anchor expects JSE to rally 16% over the next 12 months

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Russia swept into Ukraine the day after the last budget and changed the world
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Rushdie's agent reveals the extent of injuries inflicted on ‘The Satanic Verses’ author during an attacked in New York in August
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
Anchor Capital is picking SA stocks to provide investors with a projected return of about 16% over the next 12 months as a potential recovery in global risk appetite causes investors return to higher-yielding assets.
Thanks to a global market sell-off this year in the wake of the Ukraine war and weak domestic economic growth, which has caused the JSE all share index to lose about 12.1% so far this year, Anchor CEO Peter Armitage said SA stock valuations are now “extremely cheap”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Anchor expects JSE to rally 16% over the next 12 months
Anchor Capital is picking SA stocks to provide investors with a projected return of about 16% over the next 12 months as a potential recovery in global risk appetite causes investors return to higher-yielding assets.
Thanks to a global market sell-off this year in the wake of the Ukraine war and weak domestic economic growth, which has caused the JSE all share index to lose about 12.1% so far this year, Anchor CEO Peter Armitage said SA stock valuations are now “extremely cheap”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.