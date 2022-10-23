×

Companies / Financial Services

Anchor expects JSE to rally 16% over the next 12 months

23 October 2022 - 16:26 Garth Theunissen

Anchor Capital is picking SA stocks to provide investors with a projected return of about 16% over the next 12 months as a potential recovery in global risk appetite causes investors return to higher-yielding assets.

Thanks to a global market sell-off this year in the wake of the Ukraine war and weak domestic economic growth, which has caused the JSE all share index to lose about 12.1% so far this year, Anchor CEO Peter Armitage said SA stock valuations are now “extremely cheap”...

