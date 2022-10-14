Sanlam Investments wants to help create an ideal SA by 2033

Shanmugam says while the government plays a big role in reducing economic inequality through the redistribution of the country’s resources, private capital can support this process. “We can channel funding to segments of society that need it most when traditional funding fails. That’s why effective partnerships between the public and private sector are so important.”

Alternative investments act as powerful vehicles that can enhance returns for investors as well as diversify a portfolio. “And they can do much more than that. Because alternative investments allow more control by the asset owners and closer relationships with their investee companies or projects, they offer a real opportunity to create tangible, measurable societal and environmental impact.”

The introduction of impact funds into private markets has enabled fund managers to think and behave differently when creating funds. “Previously, the considerations would be driven solely by return imperatives. Now, we’re able to include solutions to specific environmental or social problems in the fund construction process. Investors in these alternative asset classes are now also able to understand the impact that these opportunities can deliver by compelling their fund manager to measure and report on both impact and financial outcomes.”

“Given the extreme inequality in our country, SA needs to embrace impact investing to reorganise capital in a way that uplifts our people and creates a world where they can grow and retire with dignity.”