Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital’s Constantia Insurance faces liquidation

31 August 2022 - 20:40 Garth Theunissen

Conduit Capital’s share price plunged after it emerged that its subsidiary, Constantia Insurance — which was placed into provisional curatorship by the Prudential Authority (PA) in early August — now faces possible liquidation.

JSE-listed Conduit’s shares slumped as much as 56% to 4c before paring losses to close down 33% at 6c on Wednesday. The share price drop came after a business update was issued on Tuesday by provisional curator Ashish Desai advising that he and the PA, a division of the Reserve Bank, had launched an urgent application to have Constantia Insurance liquidated...

