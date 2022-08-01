×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Embattled Luxe is restating financial accounts

Material errors discovered in reporting in previous years

01 August 2022 - 20:22 Katharine Child

Microcap Luxe Holdings, which owns Arthur Kaplan jewellers and NWJ, is restating its financial accounts for a number of years as certain transactions were not reported in the manner required by international accounting standards.

But the embattled jewellery holding company did not disclose how many years’ accounts had material errors and if the reporting errors were minor or big...

