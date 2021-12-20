Companies / Financial Services Conduit Capital agrees to R500m investment Mmuso Capital agrees to inject R500m in a move that could see it acquire 53.5% of Conduit Capital, giving it the power to appoint the company’s CEO B L Premium

Conduit Capital, which has stakes in insurance businesses, has entered into an agreement that could see Mmuso Capital acquire a majority stake in the company for R500m in a move that could also give it the power to appoint a new CEO.

Johannesburg-headquartered Conduit Capital said in a statement on the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Monday that it had entered into a binding term sheet with Mmuso Capital, which will inject R500m in exchange for the right to subscribe for redeemable convertible preference shares. The preference shares will pay a cumulative coupon equivalent to 95% of the prime interest rate “from time to time” but will only be payable on redemption by Conduit Capital...