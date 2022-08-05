×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxe suspended from JSE in a bad week for Sean Riskowitz

Earlier this week, Luxe said it was also restating financial accounts for a number of unspecified years

05 August 2022 - 16:02 Katharine Child

Microcap Luxe has been suspended from the JSE after failing to release its annual financial statements for the year to end-February in time.

According to JSE rules, the owner of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers and NWJ had to release financial statements by the end of June. The JSE warned that if it did not do so by end-July, it would be suspended...

