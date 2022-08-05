Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
There is a high correlation between declining consumer confidence and the rising appearance of ‘recession’ on Google
This week's protest in Thembisa — one of many such protests over the past two months — shows the unhappiness in many communities.
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
A ‘Hustler Fund’ and ‘Babacare’ are two initiatives touted by the candidates ahead of next week’s election
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
Microcap Luxe has been suspended from the JSE after failing to release its annual financial statements for the year to end-February in time.
According to JSE rules, the owner of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers and NWJ had to release financial statements by the end of June. The JSE warned that if it did not do so by end-July, it would be suspended...
Luxe suspended from JSE in a bad week for Sean Riskowitz
