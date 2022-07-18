×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxe loses two directors — and its results are still late

Shares in the owner of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers have inexplicably risen more than 58%

BL Premium
18 July 2022 - 18:54 Katharine Child

Two directors have resigned from Luxe holdings — the owner of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers and NWJ — as the small-cap company moves closer to a JSE suspension for not releasing its annual results on time.

Director Adrian Maizey, who was on board when Luxe was named Taste Holdings and owned Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Maxi’s and The Fish & Chip Co, stepped down on Monday with immediate effect...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.